The Weeknd Drops New Song “Heartless”

The Weeknd is unloading some brand-new music. Hours after tweeting out a cryptic message about starting a “brain melting psychotic chapter” Wednesday, Abel dropped his new song “Heartless.” The single serves as follow-up to March 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP. While the “Starboy” singer hasn’t explicitly said where this new song will live, there’s a good chance it’s on his upcoming new album. Weeknd sparked some rumors about a new album when he deactivated his Instagram account back in June as he’s known to take a hiatus before releasing new music.

