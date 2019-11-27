Tyler Perry Pays 14K Mexican Hospital Bill For Atlanta Couple

Tyler Perry is coming to the rescue of an Atlanta couple who were forced to seek medical treatment while on vacation in Mexico and then couldn’t leave when they couldn’t afford their hospital bill. A source tells People that Perry paid the couple’s 14-thousand medical bill. Tori Austin and Stephen Johnson were traveling on a Carnival Dream cruise ship when Johnson fell ill and was diagnosed on board with pancreatitis and diabetes. Johnson was hospitalized in Progreso, Mexico and spent three days in intensive care. The couple was unable to pay the bill. Austin even asked if they could work out a payment plan once they were back in the U.S., but both she and Johnson were banned from leaving the hospital. Perry will also cover the couple’s travel expenses once they are cleared to leave the hospital.

