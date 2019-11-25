USPS Kicks Off Operation Santa

What happens to letters sent to Santa from children across the country? The United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa makes it possible for people to adopt the letters that end up at post offices, and respond with notes from Santa and gifts for the kids. It all started in 1912 when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postal employees to respond to the letters. That initiative expanded and eventually became operation Santa. Pen-and-pencil letter writing is going by the wayside, so people can now go online to peruse the letters and decide which one they will adopt and respond to.

(Source-GoodMorningAmerica.com)

