It might sound too good to be true — get paid to test marijuana. But it’s a real job. The website American Marijuana will pay three-thousand dollars a month for blog and video reviews of cannabis products. Boxes will be shipped with items ranging from weed strains to edibles to CBD oils. The ad stresses this is only for someone who knows a lot of about marijuana, not someone looking to get high. Those interested can apply by going to american-marijuana-dot-org.

