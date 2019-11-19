Apple Music Releases Dr. Dre Documentary

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are talking about the creation of the iconic 2001 album in a new documentary on Apple Music. In a sit-down interview with Apple Music, the Beats co-founders reflect on the process behind its creation, including hits such as “Forget About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.” Also in the interview, Dre emphasizes the instrumental role of his protégé Eminem in making the album, describing him as “the missing link.” The release of the documentary comes 20 years after the album dropped November 16, 1999.

