HOA Tells Family Decorations Are Up Too Early

How soon is too soon for Christmas decorations? That seems to be the big question nowdays. Well, according to a homeowners association in San Antonio, Texas — November 1st. Claudia and Nick Simonis put out a handful of decorations November First, and three days later, they received a letter demanding they take them down until closer to the holiday. The letter, which “shocked and angered” the homeowners, did not indicate when such a date would be. The couple said they were just trying to get things up and relax, as Claudia is eight months pregnant and is due, interestingly, Christmas day. Nick Simonis told CNN that maybe the “HOA has so much time on their hands.”

Well if November first is too early, then how soon should you take down your decorations? Day after Christmas? New Years Day?

Your thoughts.

