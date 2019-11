Let the competition begin!

Earlier this week Disney+ announced their streaming services would be up and running.

In the first few days Disney had over 10 million sign ups.

The streaming app has ever Disney movie and tv show you can remember.

Well it looks like Netflix and Nickelodeon are ready to top that bid.

Including Rugrats and Stranger Things.

Can’t wait to see!

Source: complex.com

