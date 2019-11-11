First Trump Impeachment Hearings Begin This Week

The first public hearings in the House impeachment investigation begin this week. On Wednesday, State Department officials William Taylor and George Kent will be the first to appear as the House considers whether to impeach President Trump. A Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee says some witnesses requested by Ranking Member Devin Nunes will probably be called in the House’s impeachment inquiry. New York Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney tells Fox News Sunday he believes wants to know if those witnesses have important knowledge or evidence about the president’s conduct.

(Source-ABC News)

