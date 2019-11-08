Shannon Brown Wants Another Shot With His Soon To Be Ex Wife Monica

It was announced a few months ago that Monica and her ex- husband Shannon Brown had finalized their divorce.

But from the looks of things Shannon is not getting the point.

Monica posted on her Instagram a nude picture and Brown was right there ready to comment saying,

“That stare does something to me!!!!!”

Brown didn’t show up for the finialize work for their divorce so it looks like he is trying to make things work. On the other hand Monica has already changed her Instagram name from MonicaBrown to MonicaDenise which is her middle name

No details about the divorce have been released and Monica has been quiet about it. The two are co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Laiyah.

Monica Says “I Just Didn’t Expect To Be A 38-Year-Old Single Mom Of Three” Following Divorce

