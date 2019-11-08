Eddie Murphy Tried To Stop Whitney Houston’s Wedding

Whitney Houston best friend Robyn Crawford is in the process of writing a revealing book about her close friend Whitney.

Robyn is naming the book ‘A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston’

In the book she has revealed that she and Whitney had an intimate relationship.

It doesn’t stop there she also says that Eddie Murphy called Houston the day she married Bobby Brown to tell her not to.

Robyn also says that Whitney was more interested in Eddie but he stood up her up on a date night and he moved on after that.

Whitney Houston To Be Celebrated With Hologram Tour

Source: people.com