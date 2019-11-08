Uncategorized
T-Mobile Announces Budget Plan for $15 Per Month, 5G Launch in December

T-Mobile’s 5G network will go live in December.  The nation’s number-three wireless carrier will simply drop the price of its lowest plan, which includes up to two gigabytes of data.  It will also give away internet access to low-income families with children, as well making unlimited talk, text and data free for all first responders.  T-Mobile plans to launch its 5G network on December 6th of this year.

Click here for the rest of the story—https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/7/20953285/t-mobile-nationwide-600mhz-5g-network-phones-galaxy-oneplus-launch-date

