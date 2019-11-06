R. Kelly Adds Top Plea Negotiator To His Team

R. Kelly has hired a veteran defense lawyer who specialises in plea negotiations as he faces a considerable prison term for alleged sexual offenses.

The singer, who is facing 13 counts of alleged sexual abuse with young girls in a multi-state federal case sparked by allegations in docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, has added Jeffrey Steinback to his team, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“I was brought in as another set of eyes,” Steinback tells the publication, insisting his new client is not the “monster” he has been portrayed as in the media.

“I did not meet a monster,” Steinback says. “I met a man who is hurting… He’s done a great deal of good in his life.”

Kelly is also facing a racketeering indictment in New York.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: