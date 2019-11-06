Town considers restrictions after woman killed by 8-foot python in home

OXFORD — An Indiana town is considering restrictions on snakes after a woman was strangled by a 8-foot-long python.

Town Council president Randy Jones believes it’s “almost unanimous” that residents in Oxford want limits on certain snakes. He spoke Monday night at the first council meeting since the death last week of Laura Hurst.

The home is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, who is a snake breeder. Munson hasn’t commented.

Council member Justin Brummett says more information is needed before Oxford takes possible action.

