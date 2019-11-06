Sports
Hornets Nip Pacers In OT

Devonte Graham scored 35 points off the bench to help lead the Hornets past the Pacers 122-120 in overtime in Charlotte.  The game was tied with 1.7 seconds left in OT before Graham was fouled and made both free throws.  He finished 11-of-15 from the line as the Hornets won their third straight.  Terry Rozier added 22 points and Miles Bridges 18 for Charlotte, which is 4-and-3.  T.J. Warren had 33 points to pace Indiana, which had its three-game winning streak snapped to fall to 3-and-4.  Malcolm Brogdon contributed 31 in defeat.

