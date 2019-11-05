New safe exchange spots added as holiday season approaches

FRANKLIN — As the holiday season approaches, one Central Indiana police department added a safe space for people to exchange items purchased online.

When you buy something on an online marketplace, it can be a dangerous situation meeting up with someone to complete the transaction.

Two parking spaces at the Franklin Police Department have been reserved for people to exchange goods bought online. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance for an extra layer of security.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: