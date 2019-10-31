Confusion over parking policy near Butler University leads to frustration

INDIANAPOLIS — People living in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood are frustrated with students parking in front of their homes, but some students say they don’t know those spots are off-limits.

Signs are posted on streets near Butler University’s campus notifying students and faculty that unless they live in the neighborhood and have a permit, they are not allowed to park on residential streets.

“It does seem a little odd to me that you cannot park on a public street,” Krista Smith said.

Smith lives on Buckingham Drive in Butler-Tarkington. Her son’s friend has parked on her street for years, but now that he attends Butler University, he recently got a ticket.

