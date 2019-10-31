Study: Swearing Improves Workouts

Go ahead and drop an F-bomb at the gym, it’ll improve your workout. That’s what a new study finds. Researchers in England say cursing supports your stress response. The flush of adrenaline boosts heart rate and oxygen intake. Swearing was also found to help the body combat pain. But researchers point out if curse words are used too much they lose their power over pain.

So, swear wisely.

Click here for more on this story—https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/30/health/swearing-good-for-you-wellness/index.html

