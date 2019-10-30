LeBron James Treats California Firefighters to Taco Tuesday

LeBron James may have been among the 200,000 people who have been forced to evacuate their homes due to California’s wildfires, but he returned Tuesday — in spirit, anyway. The Lakers superstar paid for a taco truck to drive out to the site of the Getty Fire, where crews were treated to a free lunch.

“Thank you, King James, for generously sending a taco truck to support our Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters, first responders and partner agencies working to fight the Getty Fire,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

For his part, James says providing the crews with Taco Tuesday was the least he could do. “It’s an amazing job what they do and their commitment with what’s going on right now,” he says.

(CBSSports.com)

