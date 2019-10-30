Mom says school could have prevented classroom fight caught on video

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville mother has filed a formal complaint against the school district alleging they failed to address bullying, racism and her son’s special needs.

Rebecca Ligler’s son Elijah, a 16-year old sophomore at Noblesville High School, was involved in a fight with another student on Sept. 25.

The altercation was captured on cellphone video and posted on social media.

As a result of the fight, Elijah was expelled and can’t return to the district until July 31, 2020, records show.

