Feeling drowsy? A new study suggests most Americans aren’t getting enough sleep. Researchers at Ball State University say about 36 percent of working adults get less than seven hours of sleep per night – up more than five percent since 2010. Even more alarming? Those numbers increase to 50 percent for police officers and health care workers – people responsible for saving lives.Researchers say sleep deprivation has been going up since the mid-80’s and blame stress as the biggest factor.

Don’t forget, this weekend we set our clocks back.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: