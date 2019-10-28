How Scary Is This? Haunted House Requires 40-Page Waiver, Safe Word

Haunted houses are supposed to be scary, but there’s one taking it to the extreme. Not only does it warn there’s a chance of death, but a 40-page waiver must be signed before entering. If that’s not already terrifying, guests have to be at least 21, have insurance, pass a drug test and come up with a safe word. The McKamey Manor haunted house stretches from Tennessee to Alabama and claims to be the scariest in the country. For those brave enough to try, the owners will give two-thousand dollars to anyone who can finish the tour.

With Halloween just a few days away, who has the scariest Haunted House in the Circle City?

(Source-ScreenGeek)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: