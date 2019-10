Jalen Ramsey cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, was recently dating Breanna Tate.

She is the younger sister of New York Giants receiver Golden Tate.

The two were not only in a relationship, but they had two children together, including one born last month. But Jalen reportedly moved on from that relationship in the summer, while Breanna was pregnant.

Jalen started a new one. He went public with his new girlfriend, who is reportedly a Las Vegas dancer.

