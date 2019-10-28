Real Talk: Bridging the gap between Africans and Black Americans

One of the things I love most about being on the radio, is having insightful conversations with all sorts of people on topics that spark curiosity. One such topic is the differences, as well as similarities, that exist between Black Americans and our African brothers and sisters.

We have witnessed a renewed sense of pride in the Motherland through music, media, attire as well as a resurgence of interest in traditional African spirituality but there is still so much we have to learn on all sides.

I caught up with two African millenials, Bunmi Akintomide of Nigeria and Eritrea Ghebrehiwet of Eritrea, to discuss upbringing, stereotypes across the diaspora, identity and more!

