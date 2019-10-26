Study Shows More Pregnant Women With Chronic High Blood Pressure

A New Jersey study shows the number of pregnant women with chronic high blood pressure is on the rise. Researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School found a six-percent increase per year. The condition, also called hypertension, increases the risk of a pregnant woman developing preeclampsia which can be harmful for mother and baby. Hypertension is also a risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Experts say it’s important to get high blood pressure under control before getting pregnant.

