The rumor mill is swirling with reports that Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is now engaged. According to sources, Boseman popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward and of course, she said “yes.” Boseman apparently asked for Taylor’s hand while the two were at dinner in Malibu.

Congrats to the couple if this indeed is true.

(Source-MadameNoire)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: