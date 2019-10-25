Southsiders learn about final stretch of the Interstate 69 project

INDIANAPOLIS — South side residents learned Thursday evening at Perry Meridian High School how traffic patterns in their part of town and on Interstate 465 will change as the state prepares to construct the final stretch of Interstate 69.

Beth Sullivan knows the streets of the south side on the back of her hand. Navigating its projects is part of her daily duties as a school bus driver for Perry Township.

But the traffic pattern she knows will be flipped upside down as the massive I-69 projects bring 26 miles of new interstate with 39 new bridges, 10 new interchanges and the elimination of 14 traffic lights when the project is complete in 2024. The project will connect I-69 to I-465 just west of the current exit for State Road 37.

