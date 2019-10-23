It’s A BALLLL Night!!…And The Colts Secondary gets A little Healthier

The regular season is here for the Indiana Pacers. They’ll play host to the Detroit Pistons tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Domantas Sabonis is slated to start at power forward after signing an extension on Monday. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said yesterday that trading Sabonis was a last-case scenario after his name came up in trade rumors last week. How many games do you think the Blue and Gold will win this season?

As for the Colts, they’ll defend home field once again on Sunday as the Denver Broncos come to town. Indy has won its past two games and is first in the AFC South at 4-and-2. The Broncos enter at 2-and-5. And good news for the Colts defense, safety Malik Hooker plans to play Sunday. Hooker has been out since Week Three with a knee injury. Indy’s first-round pick in 2017 recorded 10 tackles and an interception in the first three games.

