So This Is Happening..Trump To Visit HBCU Following “Lynching” Tweet

President Trump is set to give a speech Friday at an historically black college after he described the ongoing House impeachment inquiry as a lynching.  Trump will be visiting Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina Friday to speak at a forum hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center.  The event marks President Trump’s first visit to an HBCU.  Early yesterday, Trump tweeted the controversial reference and said Democrats are denying him due process, fairness or any legal rights.  Lawmakers throughout the country expressed their distaste for the president’s poor choice of words.

(Source-TheRoot)

