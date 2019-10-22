Netflix Is Planning On Putting A Stop To Password Sharing

Netflix officials announced future plans to put a stop to password sharing during their recent quarterly earnings call, according to the New York Post.

Netflix product chief Greg Peters said he was aware that some users are streaming with a borrowed password to avoid paying for a monthly subscription, but Peters didn’t actually say how many users share credentials.

They already limit the number of devices that can stream from one account, and users can currently share accounts to some extent but are required to limit to one household by setting up individual profiles.

“We continue to monitor [password sharing],” Peters says. “We’ll continue to look at the situation and we’ll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that, but we’ve got no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there.”

Netflix did not specify how it would monitor password sharing, but as the Daily Dot points out, the company could look to limit IP addresses, which could become a problem for families who don’t stay under the same roof.

The streaming platform also announced it added 6.77 million paid subscribers in the quarter that ended in September, chalking up some of the success to its hit shows that include “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why.”

