Irvington residents concerned about speeding after deadly crash

INDIANAPOLIS — After police said speed played a role in a fatal crash Monday morning, some people who live in Irvington are raising concerns about safety.

Neighbors who live near North Arlington Avenue say speeding is only getting worse and they are hoping something will be done.

On Monday morning, one person was killed and one person was injured in a crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Speed is believed to be a factor of the crash.

PREVIOUS | One person killed, another critical in crash on Indy’s east side

“The speed limit is 35 and I’m pretty sure people go 45, 50,” Katie Butler, an Irvington resident said.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: