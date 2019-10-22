Criminal investigation launched after Greenfield administrators overpaid $651K

GREENFIELD — A newly released audit shows three Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation administrators were overpaid to the tune of $651.832.62.

The State Board of Accounts focused on former business manager Anthony Zurwell, former associate superintendent Ann Vail, and former human resources director/assistant principal Dr. Christina Hilton.

The school corporation notified the State Board of Accounts after its superintendent became suspicious in August 2018 about an improper allocation of funds, records show.

The State Board of Accounts conducted an audit covering the years 2010 through 2018, and found Zurwell, Vail and Hilton were all overpaid health insurance benefits.

