Uh Oh, Zion Williamson To Miss First Six-To-Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

Fans will have to wait for the regular-season NBA debut of Zion Williamson. The number-one overall pick has a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, the New Orleans Pelicans have announced. He underwent successful surgery Monday to repair the injury. The rookie averaged more than 23 points per game as the Pelicans went 5-and-0 in preseason, including a number of highlight-reel dunks. He was the consensus number-one pick after one-season at Duke.

(Source-ESPN)

