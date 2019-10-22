Sports
Uh Oh, Zion Williamson To Miss First Six-To-Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

Fans will have to wait for the regular-season NBA debut of Zion Williamson.  The number-one overall pick has a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, the New Orleans Pelicans have announced.  He underwent successful surgery Monday to repair the injury.  The rookie averaged more than 23 points per game as the Pelicans went 5-and-0 in preseason, including a number of highlight-reel dunks.  He was the consensus number-one pick after one-season at Duke.

(Source-ESPN)

