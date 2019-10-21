Issue of gun violence continues to rise in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Violence downtown continues to be a problem, especially with so many people spending their weekends in the Circle City.

There have been at least three shootings in Downtown Indianapolis this year involving teens. The latest case happened Friday night on Monument Circle involving a 16-year-old who allegedly pulled the trigger.

Tasha Page has worked downtown for more than a decade. She was just getting off work in September when six people, including three juveniles, were shot on Maryland Street. In May, police suspected a 16-year-old of shooting four people, including three teenagers, also on Maryland Street downtown.

