What you should know about voting in Indy this fall

This November, Indianapolis will elect a new mayor and members of various city-council seats. These offices are integral to our everyday life so it’s important to be educated, aware of what the candidates stand for and of course… to show up and vote!

Click to find out who is on your ballot!

There are several options for voting beyond showing up on election day (November 5, 2019).

Early Voting:

CITY-COUNTY BUILDING–CLERK’S OFFICE

200 E. WASHINGTON STREET W-144

INDIANAPOLIS,IN 46204

OPEN TUESDAY 10/08/2019 UNTIL FRIDAY 10/25/2019 FROM 8:00AM TO 5:00PM

OPEN SATURDAY 10/26/2019 UNTIL SUNDAY 10/27/2019 FROM 10:00AM TO 5:00PM

OPEN MONDAY 10/28/2019 UNTIL FRIDAY 11/01/2019 FROM 8:00AM TO 7:00PM

OPEN SATURDAY 11/02/2019 UNTIL SUNDAY 11/03/2019 FROM 10:00AM TO 5:00PM

OPEN MONDAY 11/04/2019 UNTIL MONDAY 11/04/2019 FROM 8:00AM TO 12:00PM

OPEN TUESDAY 11/05/2019 UNTIL TUESDAY 11/05/2019 FROM 6:00AM TO 6:00PM

Satellite Voting:

Satellite voting begins Saturday, October 26th. Voters can vote early in-person at four satellite voting locations in addition to the Clerk’s Office once satellite voting begins. To that end, voters can vote at the following locations beginning Saturday, October 26th:

Clerk’s Office, City-County Building 200 East Washington Street Suite W122, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Krannert Park [West 605 South High School Road, Speedway, IN 46241

Perry Township Government Center 4925 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Warren Township Government Center 501 North Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219



For more information on satellite voting hours and locations, please visit https://www.indyvoteearly.org/.

Absentee By Mail Applications:

Requests to vote absentee by mail must be received by the Marion County Election Board by 11:59 PM on Thursday, October 24th. Applications to vote absentee by mail can be found at vote.indy.gov and selecting the “vote by absentee ballot” card.

