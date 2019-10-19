Ricky Williams Heisman Trophy Fetches Record Bid At Auction

A new record is being set with the auction of the Heisman Trophy won by running back Ricky Williams in 1998. The trophy was sold at Heritage Auctions Fall Sports Memorabilia Collectibles offering for over 500-thousand-dollars. Williams earned the most coveted award in college football as a running back at the University of Texas by setting what was at the time an NCAA career record of six-thousand-592 rushing yards. The previous record bid for a Heisman was for Tim Brown’s 1987 trophy that went for over 435-thousand-dollars last December.

(Source-Yahoo! Sports)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: