Maryland Democratic leader, Elijah Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

BREAKING: US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 17, 2019

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings was known for his dedication to the poor. He fought tirelessly for the marginalized with a fiery passion and was pivotal in the investigation of President Donald Trump as Chairman of the U.S. House committee.

A statement released by his office said that Rep. Cummings died from complications from longtime health challenges.

This is a developing story.

Baltimore Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68 was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: