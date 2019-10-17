Baltimore Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

Maryland Democratic leader, Elijah Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
BREAKING: US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement.
The son of sharecroppers, Cummings was known for his dedication to the poor. He fought tirelessly for the marginalized with a fiery passion and was pivotal in the investigation of President Donald Trump as Chairman of the U.S. House committee.
A statement released by his office said that Rep. Cummings died from complications from longtime health challenges.
This is a developing story.
