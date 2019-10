It’s not official yet but it looks like producers are wanting Jada Pinkett to star in the upcoming ‘Matrix 4’

The negotiations is for Jada to return as Niobe.

She played the captain of the Logos ship in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The deal isn’t finalized just yet. Fingers Crossed!

Source: Deadline.com

