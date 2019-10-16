Indy
Indianapolis man says city hasn’t fixed curb damaged by trash truck

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is still trying to get the curb in front of his home repaired almost year after a garbage truck broke it.

Russell Cassady says the garbage truck scrapes the ground when it picks up his trash can and over time caused the curb to call apart.

“I’ve been calling several times and been trying to go through the Mayor’s Action Center and I don’t know if they kind of put me on deaf ears or what,” Cassady said. “I’ve talked to a supervisor still not getting any results.”

