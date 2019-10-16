Jury set in trial for woman charged in Rochester bus stop deaths

ROCHESTER — Alyssa Shepherd is accused of driving past the stop arm of a school bus in Fulton County and killing three children.

In October 2018, Shepherd’s pick-up truck hit and killed 6-year-old twins, Mason and Xavier Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. She is facing three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness resulting in bodily injury and one count of passing a school bus when an arm signal device was was extended. After the incident, she told police she did not realize she was approaching a stopped school bus.

