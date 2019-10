Google is showing off its next-generation devices. The tech giant revealed the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones during a launch event in New York. Google says one of the biggest upgrades to the phone is it now includes two cameras on the back, as well as a telephoto lens. It starts at just under eight-hundred dollars and ships later this month. Also introduced during the event were Google’s Pixelbook Go Chromebook and new Nest smart home devices.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: