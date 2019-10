INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Marion County and community leaders are working together to plan a gun buyback event in Indianapolis.

People who have unused or unwanted guns can turn them in at the event and get cash. All you need is an ID.

In 2018, event organizers collected 181 guns during the event and they are hoping get even more guns off the streets this year.

