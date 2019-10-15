Hunter Biden To Sit Down For First TV Interview

Hunter Biden is going public with his response to the political firestorm over his business dealings in China and Ukraine. The 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden has been in the spotlight over his former position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. The younger Biden sat down with ABC News at his home in Los Angeles for an exclusive interview, which is set to air Tuesday starting on Good Morning America. The network said it will include Biden’s reaction to President Trump’s tweets targeting him directly.

