Feed to Feed gives food, resources through community outreach event

INDIANAPOLIS – Recognizing the need to address homelessness, access to health care, and other social services, national recording artist, Rodnie Bryant, plans local day of service, Feed to Feed, where volunteers are providing meals, haircuts, care packages and so much more to underserved and oppressed communities on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at American Legion Mall.

“Our goal is to provide meals, resources, love and a myriad of services to the community, ” said Rodnie Bryant, founder and visionary of Feed to Feed. “The underserved and oppressed include, but are not limited to; the homeless, battered, low-income, un-educated and under-educated, HIV+, uninsured, drug addicted, mentally ill and LGBTQA individuals. They need a hand to lift them up, and show them that the people of Indianapolis are committed to investing in their lives by sowing seeds of goodness during the event.”

Feed to Feed, sponsored by Happy Kids, will be offering free meals, haircuts, care packages, and so much more. Additionally, the group is partnering with other organizations such as the American Heart Association, Goodwill Industries, Family and Community Partners, Hope Center Indy and several other organizations to connect individuals with information and resources to assist them in changing their current situations.

Bryant, and his city-wide team from Feed to Feed is led by the following scripture, taken from Luke 4:18-19, “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” The group’s primary vision is to proclaim good news and begin the process of setting the oppressed free from hurts, habits, and other challenges.

The public is encouraged to support by visiting http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/rodniebryant2 to download United We Stand at $1.29 per download which was written and recorded by local gospel, jazz and blues singers to benefit this day of service.

This event is free and open to the public.

