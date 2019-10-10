Join On Us On October 17th For The Give Back Luncheon

Every year the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. holds their annual give back luncheon to raise money to feed the hungry on Thanksgiving.

This year you can stop by two locations to enjoy good food while serving a purpose. From 11AM-1PM you can head over to Michael’s Soul Kitchen (115 E Ohio Street) or the Outback Steakhouse (5771 E 86th street) to help a great cause.

Karen Vaughn will be on site at Michael’s Soul Kitchen talking with listeners and enjoying great soul food.

For more information on Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. and the annual give back, visit mozelsanders.org

