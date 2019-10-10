Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit following RTV6 report on I-70 mobile home park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is suing the owners of the I-70 Mobile Home Park after RTV6 first uncovered the story of dozens of residents being forced from homes they own.

In August, the owner of the park, Blue Lakes Inc., told residents they had to either move their mobile homes from the property or they would be demolished on Oct. 15. Residents called RTV6 looking for help after being left with a list of questions and few answers on why they had to leave the property the residents themselves owned.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit accusing Blue Lakes Inc. of deceptive consumer sales, knowingly violating the consumer sales act, not obtaining permits to sell mobile homes in Marion County and exploiting senior citizens who paid for mobile homes they never received titles to, as required by Indiana law.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

