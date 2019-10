Scientists say owning a dog can help you live longer. Research published Tuesday by the American Heart Association looked at studies from 1950 to 2019 that evaluated the link between mortality and dog ownership. Scientists found dog owners were likely to live longer than those who didn’t have dogs, and had a 24-percent risk reduction of death from any cause. The study also found that dog owners were less likely to die from heart disease than non-dog owners.

