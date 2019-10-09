Tiffany Haddish Learning Hebrew Ahead Of Her Bat Mitzvah

Tiffany Haddish is learning Hebrew and reading the Torah ahead of her bat mitzvah.

The 39-year-old actress’ new comedy special Black Mitzvah will soon be released on Netflix, with the screen star reflecting on the reasons she called it that during an interview with USA Today.

“My Black Mitzvah is about my journey and my discovery of who I am as a woman,” she explained. “I call it Black Mitzvah not just because I’ve done so many bar and bat mitzvahs, but because I got to meet my father not too long ago and found out that he’s an Eritrean Jew. I’ve explored that and I’m connected even more to the Jewish culture.”

Since making that discovery, Tiffany has thrown herself into learning more about the Jewish culture, and is even planning to have her own bat mitzvah – a Jewish coming of age ritual – on the day the special is released.

“So I’m learning Hebrew now,” she continued. “It’s a lot. I’m going to read from the Torah and everything. The hardest part is reading another language. Oh my goodness. I’m (working on a) movie at the same time. I like to expand my brain, I like to learn.”

