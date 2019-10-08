Loverman Tips of The Day
Mary J. Blige Said Mary J Said She Was Looking For Her Ex-Husband To Be Her Savior But It’s About Mary Now

Mary J Blige

While she knows her journey has been inspirational for others, she’s still invested in prioritizing herself.

Mary said  this – It happened because every night that I’m at these shows, I have at least four women say you got me through the divorce that I was going through.

That Strength of a Woman album.

But right now it’s about me and little Mary. It’s like that’s my baby, my little girl. She needs my help…and I’m not going to ever let anybody hurt her again. She needs to live, she needs to play. She doesn’t mind her life being used to help someone else…. But I have to take care of her.

