FBI Seeks Assistance Connecting Dozens of Victims to Serial Killer’s Confessions

CHICAGO — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public’s help to connect dozens of victims to the confessions made by a convicted serial killer.

Samuel Little, 79, has confessed to 93 murders to date, according to the FBI, and all of his confessions are believed to be credible. The murders took place between 1970 and 2005 in multiple states across the country.

The FBI says Little is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. He was arrested in 2012 and extradited to California on a narcotics charge. After his arrest, Little’s DNA was connected to three unsolved homicides between 1987 and 1989. He was convicted and sentenced in 2014 to three consecutive life terms without parole.

In 2018, Little provided the FBI with detailed information on dozens of additional murders he is believed to have committed across the country, including murders in Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.

Law enforcement have been able to verify 50 of Little’s confessions, but that leaves dozens of victims still unnamed and yet to be found.

