Trump Again Calls Impeachment Inquiry A Hoax

President Trump is again calling the House impeachment inquiry a hoax and a big scam. Talking at the White House, Trump accused California Democrat Adam Schiff of “lying all over the place.” Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and is leading the impeachment inquiry. Trump said there was nothing wrong with his July phone call with the president of Ukraine. He asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate former VP Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. Trump argued that a president cannot be impeached for doing a great job.

(Source-CNN)

